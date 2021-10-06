Menu
Wanda L. Good
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Wanda L. Good

Oct. 8, 1927 - Oct. 3, 2021

DECATUR - Wanda L. Good, 93 of Decatur died Sunday, October 3, 2021 in Liberty Village Clinton, IL.

Funeral service to celebrate Wanda's life will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Maranatha Assembly of God (555 West Imboden Decatur, IL 62521), with Pastor Doug Lowery officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Wanda was born in Austin Township near Maroa, IL, October 8, 1927 - daughter of Carl and Edna (Crosby) Maxey. She served as an LPN in a private practice and Decatur Memorial Hospital. Wanda married Stanley Good August 22, 1947. He died in 1995. She was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God.

Surviving are her sons: Tom (Vicki) Good of Mt. Zion, Jim (Claire) Good of Bangor, ME; daughter Jeri (Jim) Rau of Cimmaron, CO; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; sisters: Hazel Donaldson and Iona O'Neal.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, four brothers, one sister and one grandson.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God
555 West Imboden, Decatur, IL
Oct
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Maranatha Assembly of God
555 West Imboden, Decatur, IL
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry for your lose, Prayers I think of you all everytime I round the Goods Corner on Brush College. Thoughts always..
Frances (Boyd) Brix
Friend
October 7, 2021
Dear Jeri and Family, Sorry to learn of your mother's passing. My sincerest condolences to you all. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Marcia (Cooper) Johnson
Marcia (Cooper) Johnson
October 7, 2021
so very sorry for your loss.
londa reffett
October 6, 2021
