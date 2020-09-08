Menu
Wanda High
1933 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1933
DIED
September 5, 2020
DECATUR - Wanda High, 87, of Decatur passed away September 5, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Burial will follow in Mt. Gilead Cemetery.

Wanda was born August 15, 1933 in Decatur, the daughter of Robert and Leona (Goodwin) Fry. She married Charles William High on September 3, 1950 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on October 29, 1996. Wanda was a devoted wife and mother. She worked for Blue Ridge Haven and then as an LPN providing care to others in her home.

She is survived by her children, Douglas High, Robert High and Debra Himelsbach, all of Decatur; and granddaughter, Angelina High.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles High; and a brother, Clyde Fry.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Memorial service
62526
