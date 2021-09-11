Wanda Elaine Lawrence

Feb. 23, 1932 - Sept. 9, 2021

MONTICELLO - Wanda Elaine Lawrence, 89, of Monticello, formerly of Decatur passed away Thursday September 9, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Cerro Gordo. A visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday at the funeral home in Cerro Gordo. Memorials in Wanda's honor can be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church.

Wanda was born in Cerro Gordo, IL, the daughter of Willard and Mary (Lawyer) Lawrence on February 23, 1932.

Wanda was in the first graduating class of Lakeview High School in 1950. After high school, Wanda started her lifelong career with Illinois Bell – Retiring from AT&T in 1990. Wanda was active for many years in the employee's union. She was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church of Decatur. "Auntie Wanda" as she was known to family and her friends, took pride in being a great friend. She remembered every birthday, would send a card and would make it an obligation to call you on your special days. She attended all events of her family and was a lifelong friend to many. Wanda was also known for her love of convertible cars, enjoyed a good book and a blanket at her home.

Wanda is survived by her sister, Sharon (Milton) Jendry; nephews and nieces: Mark (Joy) Lawrence, Diane (Mike) Fryman, Crystal (Todd) Alexander, and Karl Jendry. She is also survived by great-nephews and nieces: Shawn (Sarah Robinson) Lawrence, Brian (Laura) Lawrence, Kelly (Adam) Milledge, Ellen (Mel) Bower, Molly (Larandust) Coleman, Ty and Ethan Alexander. She is survived by her godsons: Greg Ryherd and Doug Rozzell. She is also survived by several close friends.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, brother Howard (Rose) Lawrence, and godson Mitchell Ryherd. She is also preceded in death by several close friends.

A special thank you to the staff at Kirby Medical Center and the Villas of Holly Brook for their care, compassion, and friendship to Wanda.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.