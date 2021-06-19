Menu
Wanda Jane Markarian
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

Wanda Jane Markarian

April 17, 1930 - June 15, 2021

DECATUR - Wanda Jane Markarian, 91, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

A visitation for Jane will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral home with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Decatur.

Jane was born on April 17, 1930 in Bond County, Illinois to O.B. and Nellie (Walton) Pownall. She attended McKendree College where she met her husband, Anthony Markarian. They were married on January 20, 1951 in Donnellson, IL. They shared sixty-four wonderful years together. Jane was devoted to her husband and was an amazing mother to their four children. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two daughters: Kathy (Brent) Shelton of Rock Hill, SC and Jennifer (David) Reuland of Issaquah, WA; two sons: Keith (Debra) Markarian of Decatur, IL and Jeffrey (Bruce Vair) Markarian of Rochester, NY; sister Kay (Ralph) Guy; sister-in-law Ruth Pownall; brother-in-law, Jack Elam; one granddaughter, Sarah Jane (Daniel) Shelton-Whinghter of Singleton W. Australia; and two great-grandchildren: James Anthony Whinghter and Rosemary Jane Whinghter of Singleton, W. Australia; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Mary Beth.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, James W. Pownall and W. Walton Pownall; sisters, Charline Pownall, Valeria Elam, Patricia Sample, and Connie Jo Jelinek; and nephew, Jon Darnell.

Arrangements by Graceland and Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Dr., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jun
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Andrea and Mike Wolfe
July 14, 2021
Love, Tom and Karen
June 20, 2021
MY HEART AND FEELING'S GO OUT TO THE FAMILY. I WAS 12 TO 13 YEARS OLD THEN. I LIVED ON A FARM ABOUT A MILE AND HALF FROMTHE POWNALL'S. I WENT TO THE SAME CHURCH AS THEY DID. I USED TO GO OVER TO VISIT THEM ON SUNDAY AFTERNOON. I LOVED THE WHOLE FAMILY FROM KAY - CONNIE JO - VALERIA - JANE - PAT, THEIR DAD O.B. CARRIED OUR MAIL. HOW TIME IS SLIPPING AWAY. MY BEST TO KAY AND REST OF THE FAMILY. GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU.
DARRELL MORGAN
Friend
June 19, 2021
