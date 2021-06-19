Wanda Jane Markarian

April 17, 1930 - June 15, 2021

DECATUR - Wanda Jane Markarian, 91, of Decatur, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

A visitation for Jane will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral home with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church, Decatur.

Jane was born on April 17, 1930 in Bond County, Illinois to O.B. and Nellie (Walton) Pownall. She attended McKendree College where she met her husband, Anthony Markarian. They were married on January 20, 1951 in Donnellson, IL. They shared sixty-four wonderful years together. Jane was devoted to her husband and was an amazing mother to their four children. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by two daughters: Kathy (Brent) Shelton of Rock Hill, SC and Jennifer (David) Reuland of Issaquah, WA; two sons: Keith (Debra) Markarian of Decatur, IL and Jeffrey (Bruce Vair) Markarian of Rochester, NY; sister Kay (Ralph) Guy; sister-in-law Ruth Pownall; brother-in-law, Jack Elam; one granddaughter, Sarah Jane (Daniel) Shelton-Whinghter of Singleton W. Australia; and two great-grandchildren: James Anthony Whinghter and Rosemary Jane Whinghter of Singleton, W. Australia; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friend, Mary Beth.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, James W. Pownall and W. Walton Pownall; sisters, Charline Pownall, Valeria Elam, Patricia Sample, and Connie Jo Jelinek; and nephew, Jon Darnell.

Arrangements by Graceland and Fairlawn Funeral Home 2091 Oakland Dr., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.