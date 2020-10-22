Wanda Mix

Nov. 15, 1933 - Oct. 19, 2020

CLINTON - Wanda Mix, 86, of rural Clinton, went home to be with the Lord at St. Clara's Manor, Lincoln on Monday, October 19, 2020.

Wanda was born November 15, 1933 in rural Wapella, a daughter of Albert and Violet (Rodgers) Bray. She married Roger Mix on November 12, 2005. He survives in rural Clinton.

Also surviving are her four children: Jody (Richard) Karr of Clinton; Dawn (Don) Bushong of Francesville, IN; Tim Schnabel of Clinton; Jill (Rex Lamb) Proud of Chippewa Falls, WI; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren, with one on the way; two brothers: Thomas B. (Thora) Bray and Dennis (Carol) Bray both of Clinton; two sisters: Helen Wilson of Clinton; Norma (Ron) Brown of Bloomington; sister-in-law: Erma Bray of Clinton and several nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, one son John Thomas Archer; two brothers Jack and Robert Dean Bray; one grandson Joshua Bushong and one great-grandson: Brayden Pruitt.

Wanda did bookkeeping and secretarial work over the years at Revere Copper & Brass, Clinton Police, States Attorney Clement Toohill; Clinton Journal. Most recently, before retiring at the age of 82, she enjoyed serving her many clients while operating Voelker Tax Service. Several of her clients became longtime friends.

She was an avid genealogist, recording family history clear back to King James of England. This was one of her most passionate accomplishments. The many grandchildren she had, from Texas to Wisconsin, Indiana & Illinois were the light of her life.

Wanda was a member of the DeWitt County Genealogy Society, American Business Women's Association; National Association of Tax Professionals; and Christ Lutheran Church of Clinton. She was a 35-year member of the American Red Cross.

She also enjoyed growing herbs, roses, and African violets.

Services to celebrate Wanda's life will be at 2:00 PM on Friday (October 23, 2020) at Christ Lutheran Church in Clinton, with visitation from 1:00–2:00 PM on Friday at the church. Wanda will be laid to rest in Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wapella. A dinner will be served following burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or American Cancer Society.

The family of Wanda Mix has entrusted Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur with her funeral arrangements. Please view her obituary, and share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.