Warren Neal Moore
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Warren Neal Moore

July 4, 1935 - Dec. 17, 2020

DECATUR - Warren Neal Moore, 85 of Decatur passed away 9:29 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital surrounded by his family.

A graveside service to celebrate Warrens life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Myers Cemetery near Herrick, IL. Pastor Jarry Brown will officiate. Memorials if desired may be made to the donor's choice. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Warren was born July 4, 1935 in Herrick, IL son of Homer Ray and Lilly (Lowe) Moore. He graduated from Cowden-Herrick High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was a Mason, and had been a member of the Macon County Auxiliary and volunteered at the Macon County Fairgrounds. He was a member of Christ Gospel Church. Warren worked in computer processing for A.E. Staley MFG. He married Saundra Elaine Manley on August 14, 1960. She preceded him in death in 2017.

Surviving are his daughters: Christine Moore of Decatur, Stacey (Kevin) Hoadley of Oakley; grandchildren: Amber (Brian) Newland of Decatur, Sarah (Michael) Houran of Decatur, Brent (Crystal) Hoadley of Forsyth, Sean (Sheena) Hoadley of Chatham; great grandchildren: Ethan Newland, Olivia, Violet and Everson Hoadley and Hazel Hoadley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister and an infant daughter.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss.
Butch and Beverly Ruot Smart
December 20, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of Warren´s passing. He was always a gentleman. I worked with him at Staley´s and I´ve known Saundra almost all my life. I met Christine when I worked at SDMS and Stacy when I had some body work done at Garner-Hoadley a couple of years ago. Ironically, I never put it altogether until I read this obit...it really is a small world. My prayers are with your family at this sad time.
Pam Blazer
December 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Warren passing. You have my condolences. I talked with Stacy a year are so ago and told her how much i cared about Warren. Rest in peace dear man.
Beverly England
December 19, 2020
