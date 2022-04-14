Menu
Wayne K. May
1956 - 2022
Wayne K. May

Sept. 28, 1956 - April 6, 2022

DECATUR - Wayne K. May, 65, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Wayne was born on September 28, 1956, in Decatur, IL, to James R. May and Beatrice May.

Wayne worked as a cook and chef for various restaurants and establishments including Shaws Catering. He loved to bbq, fish, farm and travel to spend time with family and friends.

He leaves to cherish his life his son, Dewayne Fenderson; daughters: Niki Fenderson, Samada Fenderson, Vanessa Fenderson, and Debra Fenderson; his mom, Beatrice May; his brother, Keith May (Mary); his sister, Deborah May; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends: Jason Hill (Belinda) of New Orleans, LA, Danny Clark of Paducah, KY, and Irvin Clark (Clara) of Decatur, IL, and Norris Smith (Tandya) of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his father, James R. May; brother, James Robert May Jr.; and sister, Faye Anette May.

A visitation will be held for Wayne from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home, with a funeral service following at 11:00 a.m. The burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery following the funeral service.

Arrangements by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home 2801 N. Monroe St. Decatur, Il, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Apr. 14, 2022.
