Decatur Herald & Review
Wendell Baldwin Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
3085 Kandy Lane
Decatur, IL

Wendell Baldwin Harris

DECATUR - Wendell Baldwin Harris, 88 of Decatur died Saturday, October 2, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Friday, October 8, 2021 at Life Foursquare Church Decatur. Visitation will one hour before the service at the church. Burial with Military Honors by the Macon County Honor Guard will be in Marrowbone Township Cemetery Bethany, IL. Memorials may be made to Life Foursquare Church or Bridge Church 615 W. Clark Street Rensselear, IN 47978.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements. Sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Life Foursquare Church
Decatur, IL
Oct
8
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Life Foursquare Church
Decatur, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for the Families loss. I know he is walking with Jesus.
Tom England
Family
October 8, 2021
So sorry to about Wendell. Heaven gained a true gem. He loved beyond measure and loved his family. Marilyn my prayers are with you and your family. Big hugs to all of you. Love you!
Sandy Hart
Friend
October 6, 2021
