Wilbert Read

DECATUR - Wilbert Read, 83, of Decatur, IL passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Fairhavens Nursing Home.

He is survived by his sons: David Earl Bond of Peoria, IL, Danny Hughes of Salt Lake City, UT; daughter, Angela Chaney; sisters: Juanita Read of Decatur, Shirley Bullock of Detroit, MI; brother, James E. (Troy) Reid; grandchildren: Quentin Taylor, Shailond Ridley, Ashley Acedera, Alexis Hughes and Taya Croft; sisters-in-law: Cynthia Read, Ruby Read and Dora Banks; along with a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19 private funeral services and burial will be held. Professional Services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
