Wilbur K. "Wib" Swick
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

Wilbur "Wib" K. Swick

Sept. 24, 1935 - Mar. 14, 2021

DECATUR - Wilbur "Wib" K. Swick, 85, of Decatur, IL passed away at 3:02 p.m., Sunday, March 14, 2021, in his residence, surrounded by his family.

Masonic Rites will be held at 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. Following the Rites, the family will receive friends for visitation until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will conclude with an Elks Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. Memorials may be made to Elk's Children's Care or the Wounded Warriors Project. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Wilbur was born September 24, 1935, in Niagara Falls, NY the son of N. Kenneth and Ruth (Giles) Swick. He married Dolores H. Sisler on February 5, 1955. He retired as an attorney from Essex Wire/United Technology. Wilbur was a Master Mason with Niagara LaSalle Masonic Lodge #132 and a member of Decatur Elks Lodge #401 where he was a Past Exalted Ruler.

Surviving is his wife, Dolores, of Decatur; children: Kenny Swick (Karla) of Decatur, Michelle Boisvert of San Marcos, CA, Pam Hopwood (Randy) of Maroa, IL, Sue Barker (Chad) of Decatur, and Cathy Stewart (Randy) of Cerro Gordo, IL; seventeen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Karen; two brothers; and one great-granddaughter.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Mar
22
Service
5:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Mar
22
Service
7:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Our sympathy and love Lori to you and all the family We think of you and Wib often all our love from lakeland Florida
Wally and Barb Davis
March 18, 2021
