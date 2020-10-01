Willa F. Grant

WAYNESBURG, PENNSLYVANIA - Willa F. Grant, 90, of Waynesburg, PA and formerly of Macon County, IL, died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Rolling Meadows Nursing Home, Waynesburg, PA after being in failing health for the past five years.

She was born September 11, 1930 in Macon, IL. a daughter of the late Dewitt Talmage and Leona Irene Crickman Hughes, and had resided in Macon County all her life prior to moving to Greene County in 1990.

Mrs. Grant attended the Moweaqua (Illinois) High School and later in life earned her LPN certification.

She enjoyed raising flowers, quilting and the time that she was able to spend with her family and grandchildren.

Mrs. Grant was formerly employed by Hi-Flier Kites, General Electric and Borg-Warner, all in Decatur, IL, prior to being employed and retiring as an LPN at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur On July 29, 1966 she married Dean Eugene Grant who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Dr. Paula Raugellis-Irvin, wife of Dr. Michael Irvin of Waynesburg; a step-daughter, Jody, wife of Larry Holt of Kingston Springs, TN.; five grandchildren, C. Michael Irvin II, Dr. Chase Irvin, Sara Deady, Kami Horsman and Amanda Holt; four great grandchildren, Collin and Annabel Deady, Sloan and Riley Horsman; a brother, Ray, husband of Marlene Hughes of Springfield, IL; two sisters, Anna Lou, wife of Don Cook of Fairbault, Minn. and Patricia Hughes of Springfield, IL; several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Wendell Jones of Macon, IL.

Deceased in addition to her parents are a step-son, Stephen Grant; two sisters, Barbara Reynolds and Juanita Jones; two brothers, Kenneth and Talmage "Tank" Hughes; her first husband, Paul Raugellis.

The family of Mrs. Grant would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of Rolling Meadows for their loving care over the past years.

At the request of the family, all services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Rolling Meadows Nursing Home Activity Fund, 107 Curry Road, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Arrangements are under the direction of the Kesterson-Rush Funeral Home, LLC, Rogersville, PA.