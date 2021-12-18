Menu
Willard Eugene Barger
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL

Willard Eugene Barger

Aug. 5, 1944 - Dec. 15, 2021

MOUNT ZION - Willard Eugene Barger, 77, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL, with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the AIM at Melanoma Foundation and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL, 62565.

Willard was born on August 5, 1944, in Decatur, IL, the son of Jack Olen and Mary Imogene Cutler Barger. He graduated from Mt. Zion High School in the Class of 1962. Willard then served the U.S. Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. He worked at Caterpillar in Decatur from 1964 - 2002, retiring as a Quality Superintendent.

Willard was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing golf and billiards. He married Nancy Jean Wright on July 31, 1966.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Angela A. Hempen of Creve Coeur, MO; mother-in-law, Eileen Wright of Mt. Zion, IL: brother, Greg Barger of Shelbyville, IL; and two grandsons, Nicholas A. Campbell and Austin M. Campbell both of St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Imogene Barger; father-in-law, Dale Wright; and son-in-law, Joseph H. Hempen.

Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Dec. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Dec
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street, Shelbyville, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Willard! We ran around some when we were young! Sorry Nancy for your loss! Our prayers are with you and your family´
Gary Spinner
School
December 26, 2021
Nancy. It's impossible to prepare for the unexpected. I was sad to learn of Will's passing. Sounds like he enjoyed himself hours earlier playing golf. Prayers for you and your family. I talked to Marcy today and she said she had cut your hair just an hour earlier.
Beverly Stenger
December 22, 2021
