Willard F. Schlabach

Jan. 1, 1938 - June 17, 2021

AVA – Willard F. Schlabach, 83, of Ava, IL, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 12:20 AM.

Willard was born January 1, 1938, in Arthur, IL, to Fred and Mary (Yoder) Schlabach. He married Esther Fern Lee on August 28, 1958. She survives.

Willard is also survived by two daughters: Doris (Gerald) Yoder of Arthur, IL and Marilyn (Kenneth) Otto of McBain, MI; six sons: Clyde (Treva) of Arthur, IL, Lavern (Dorothy) of Tuscola, IL, Gary (Dorothy) of Williams, IN, Richard (Mary Ellen) of Ava, IL, Duane (Andi) of Monticello, IL and Ervin (Heidi) of Mattoon, IL. Willard has thirty-one grandchildren and seventy-five great grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters. Willard is preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren; one great grandson; one brother; two sisters and one son-in-law.

Willard was founder and former owner of Schlabach Bike Shop in Arthur, IL. He was a member of the Shawnee Amish Church of Ava, IL.

Visitation is to be in the afternoon of Friday, June 18, 2021 and all day on Saturday, June 19, 2021. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., Sunday, June 20, 2021. All services will be held at the Richard Schlabach residence at 213 Foss Road, Ava, IL. Burial will be at Shawnee Amish Church Cemetery – East, Campbell Hill, IL. To sign the guestbook, visit www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.