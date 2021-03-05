Menu
William Brandon Atchison
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

William Brandon Atchison

Dec. 14, 1958 - March 2, 2021

DECATUR - William Brandon Atchison, 62, of Decatur passed away March 2, 2021 at his home.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brandon was born December 14, 1958 in Decatur, the son of James H. and Sally M. (Burton) Atchison. He was employed with the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 363. Brandon enjoyed playing golf, watching Westerns, especially John Wayne movies and was an avid fan of The Andy Griffith Show. His favorite pastime was tormenting his nieces and nephews.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Sally, of Mt. Zion; son, James C. Atchison of Decatur; sister, Holly (Eric) Mowry of Decatur; nieces: Megan Mowry, Allison Bollier, and Morgan Luka; nephew, Michael Mowry; great nieces and nephews: Ellis Luka, Ila Luka, Brently Mowry and Behrit Mowry.

He was preceded in death by his father, James H. Atchison; niece, Erin Mowry; uncle, Bill Burton; and grandparents, Sophronia Burton and William and Louise Atchison.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 5, 2021.
Approaching the one year mark. Seems like yesterday. Think of you and talk about you often. You have many family and friends that miss you.
Bob
February 27, 2022
Going to miss you my friend. Thirty five years was not enough time. I always enjoyed every day we spent together whether working or playing around. Till we meet up again keep Bill company.
Bob
March 6, 2021
My prayers are with you and your family. Always sad to here of an Atchison passing. Even though we never met. Have a blessed day. Cousin
William Atchison
March 5, 2021
