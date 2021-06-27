Menu
William Eugene Boudell

Jan. 1, 1932 - June 23, 2021

KISSIMMEE, Florida - William E. Boudell, 88, passed away on June 23, 2021.

Born on January 1, 1932 to Floyd E. Boudell, Sr. and Edna A. Slifer in Pana. IL. He attended Mt. Zion schools. Served in the Korean War, a decorated war hero. Retired from Illinois Central Railroad. He had a great sense of humor, fished and hunted. Loved the great outdoors. A man's man.

He's survived by four children: William Garrett, Pamela Maxwell, Vicki Clark and Christina Hobson. There were many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many. We will miss you Dad.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 27, 2021.
Bill was such a great help to my Mom and Dad when he lived at the farm in Argenta. I spoke with him on Saturday and told him how much they appreciated his help. A good man. I will miss talking to Bill. Condolences to the family.
Shirley Connor-Carter
June 27, 2021
