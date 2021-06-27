William Eugene Boudell

Jan. 1, 1932 - June 23, 2021

KISSIMMEE, Florida - William E. Boudell, 88, passed away on June 23, 2021.

Born on January 1, 1932 to Floyd E. Boudell, Sr. and Edna A. Slifer in Pana. IL. He attended Mt. Zion schools. Served in the Korean War, a decorated war hero. Retired from Illinois Central Railroad. He had a great sense of humor, fished and hunted. Loved the great outdoors. A man's man.

He's survived by four children: William Garrett, Pamela Maxwell, Vicki Clark and Christina Hobson. There were many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was loved by many. We will miss you Dad.