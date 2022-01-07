Menu
William Lynn Cazier

William Lynn Cazier

Died on Jan. 3, 2022

DECATUR - William Lynn Cazier died January 3, 2022.

Lynn married Dori in March 1984, and was a life-long member of First Christian Church in Decatur. They lived in Piatt County for 20 years. In 2003, Lynn and family moved to Kenya where they served as missionaries for 19 years.

He loved big. Lived fully. And never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Dori; daughters: Crystal (Hdavid Garcia), Leslie (Ben Nuss), and Cara; grandchildren: Naomi, Jubilee, Elliot, and Isai; brother, Mark; and sister, Kim.

Celebration of life service will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at First Christian Church in Decatur. Memorials can be made to First Christian Church for mission projects in Kenya.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Christian Church
Decatur, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heartfelt sympathy to Dori and family and many friends on the death of Lynn. My husband and I are the parents of Kim Beigh Cluff who with husband Joe are teammates in Kenya.
June Beigh
January 8, 2022
My heart breaks for Dori and the girls. Know many hearts are lifting up prayers for each of you. God loves you and will be your strength in this time of great sorrow. May you be covered by God the Holy Spirit. Care partners in Christ
Sonja Songer
January 7, 2022
