William "Bruce" Hancock

Oct. 8, 1952 - Sept. 13, 2020

SHELBYVILLE - William "Bruce" Hancock, 67, of Shelbyville, Illinois passed away at 8:43 a.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020 in Shelbyville Manor.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 in Glenwood Cemetery (Section A), Shelbyville, Illinois with Rev. Mark Sanders officiating and military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. Memorials may be given the Shelby County Honor Guard or Saving Orphaned Animals and mailed to Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, Illinois 62565.

Bruce was born on October 8, 1952, in Murray, Kentucky, the son of William Kenneth "Kenny" and Mary Frances (White) Hancock. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 1970 and attended Lake Land College and Pipefitters Training Local #65. Bruce served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He worked for Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #137, retiring after 32 years. Bruce was a member of Roy Vanderpool American Legion Post #81, Central Illinois Motorcycle Club, Old River A.B.A.T.E, Plumber and Pipefitters Local #137, Shelby County Honor Guard and Shelby Christian Church. Bruce enjoyed boating on the river, racing motorcycles, skydiving, and attending his grandchildren's events.

Bruce is survived by his sons, Chad Hancock of Liberty, Missouri and Brock Hancock (Tiffany) of Shelbyville, Illinois; grandchildren, Haley Hancock, Hunter Hancock (fiancée Allison), Brody Hancock, and Tailyn Hancock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenny Hancock and Mary Frances Monet; step-father, Ed Monet; and sister, Mary Jane Hancock.

