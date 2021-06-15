Menu
William L. "Bill" Heath
FUNERAL HOME
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL

William L. "Bill" Heath

June 14, 1943 - June 10, 2021

DECATUR - William L. "Bill" Heath, 77, of Decatur, passed away June 10, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.

Bill was born on June 14, 1943 in Decatur, the son of Roy and Dorothy (Roy) Heath. Bill married Joyce Bloemker on February 18, 1967 in Effingham, IL. Joyce, his loving wife of 54 years survives. Bill is also survived by his two daughters: Renee Heath of Decatur, IL and Christine (Jeff) Fasick of Decatur, IL; two grandchildren: Brendan and Erin Fasick; sister, Sharon (Ron) White of Sullivan, IL. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Heath.

Bill was a US Navy Veteran, having served on the USS Enterprise.

Bill was an avid carpenter and photographer. He also loved fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Bill regularly donated blood to the American Red Cross. He continued his giving spirit by being a tissue donor.

Memorial Services to celebrate Bill's life will be at 12:00 PM on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, Decatur. A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM on Wednesday (June 16, 2021) at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Marion Medical Mission, 1412 Shawnee Dr, Marion, IL 62959 or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Please share memories and condolences at www.gracelandfairlawn.com



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
Jun
16
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 N, Decatur, IL
