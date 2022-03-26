Menu
William Danner Johnson
Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home
2091 North Oakland Avenue
Decatur, IL
Visitation
Jun, 18 2022
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Lutheran Church
William Danner Johnson

Oct. 18, 1926 - March 20, 2022

DECATUR - William Danner Johnson, 95, of Decatur, passed away March 20, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Bill was born in Danville, IL, on October 18, 1926, the son of Frank A. and Marguerite Johnson. He served proudly in the Navy during World War II, where his skills in maintaining and repairing communication and radar equipment saved many lives. Bill went on to enjoy a long career as an electrical engineer and retired from Ameren Illinois (Illinois Power Company). In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking.

Bill married Charlene Ott on March 1, 1953, in Decatur, and enjoyed sixty-five years of married life until her death in 2018. Bill was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church.

Bill is survived by his son, Stephen E. (Leslie) Johnson of Madison, WI; and grandson, Seth G. Johnson of Corvallis, OR.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; and brother, Philip Johnson.

Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home is providing cremation services for Bill. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church in Decatur.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 26, 2022.
