Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Decatur Herald & Review
Decatur Herald & Review Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Wathan Mattingly Sr.
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022

William Wathan Mattingly Sr.

June 7, 1929 - Jan. 6, 2022

BELMONT, North Carolina - William Wathan Mattingly Sr., 92, of Belmont, NC, formerly of Decatur, IL. Bill passed away on January 6, 2022. He was born June 7, 1929, in Breckinridge County, KY, to James Earl and Bessie Harper Mattingly.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Juanita Berry Mattingly; son William W. "Bill" Mattingly Jr.; two brothers: Howard Mattingly, Leo Mattingly; and sister, Pauline Mattingly Henning; brother-in-law, Frank Henning; and his parents.

William proudly served in U.S. Army Air Corps and the U.S. Air Force, where he was active with their fast pitch Softball League in the Aleutian Islands. He also was in the Korean War. He was a truck driver for over 40-years with Old Dominion. He coached Youth League Baseball. Mr. Mattingly was a jokester, telling many jokes. He loved his family and he will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish his memories is his two daughters: Sheryl Berry of Belmont, NC, Vicki (Mark) Wood, of Decatur; three sons: David (Rebecca) Mattingly, Richard (Kimberly), Mattingly, George Mattingly, all of Decatur, IL; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services were private to the family. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.