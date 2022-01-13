William Wathan Mattingly Sr.

June 7, 1929 - Jan. 6, 2022

BELMONT, North Carolina - William Wathan Mattingly Sr., 92, of Belmont, NC, formerly of Decatur, IL. Bill passed away on January 6, 2022. He was born June 7, 1929, in Breckinridge County, KY, to James Earl and Bessie Harper Mattingly.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Juanita Berry Mattingly; son William W. "Bill" Mattingly Jr.; two brothers: Howard Mattingly, Leo Mattingly; and sister, Pauline Mattingly Henning; brother-in-law, Frank Henning; and his parents.

William proudly served in U.S. Army Air Corps and the U.S. Air Force, where he was active with their fast pitch Softball League in the Aleutian Islands. He also was in the Korean War. He was a truck driver for over 40-years with Old Dominion. He coached Youth League Baseball. Mr. Mattingly was a jokester, telling many jokes. He loved his family and he will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish his memories is his two daughters: Sheryl Berry of Belmont, NC, Vicki (Mark) Wood, of Decatur; three sons: David (Rebecca) Mattingly, Richard (Kimberly), Mattingly, George Mattingly, all of Decatur, IL; 17 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services were private to the family. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.