William F. "Bill" Miller

June 20, 1943 - March 10, 2021

DECATUR - William F. "Bill" Miller, AKA Bowler, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at home.

A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation two hours prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Care Center of Decatur.

Bill was born on June 20, 1943 in Decatur, IL to James A. and Margaret (Hackert) Miller. He attended Stephen Decatur High School, graduating in 1961. Bill married Cynthia "Cindy" Green on April 15, 1967.

Bill worked at the Pershing Bowl for 10 years, leaving there as assistant manager. He then started with Allstate Insurance in 1968, retiring in 2008. Bill purchased Curly's Bar in 2008 with the help of his son, Jason and daughter-in-law, Katie who runs it today. Bill was an avid bowler, golfer and gambler. He was a member of the American Legion and past member of the Moose. He was also a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years: Cindy Miller; daughter, Kathi (Doug) Mendenall; very special granddaughter and love of his life, Macy Mendenall; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Nancy Hess and David "Uncle Dave" Hess; sister, Mattie "Boots" Cullins; nephews: Toby (Mary Grace) Hess and Doug Cullins; niece, Kathy (Jerry) Tschantz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason; daughter, Michelle; nephew, Scott Patterson; sister-in-law, Susan Edwards; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Shirley and Toby Green.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sebastien Kairouz and his entire staff at Cancer Care for the last six years of outstanding care. Also a special thanks to DMH Hospice Care and Bill's special nurse, Sherry.

