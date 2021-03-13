Menu
William F. "Bill" Miller
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St.
Decatur, IL

William F. "Bill" Miller

June 20, 1943 - March 10, 2021

DECATUR - William F. "Bill" Miller, AKA Bowler, 77, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at home.

A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation two hours prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Cancer Care Center of Decatur.

Bill was born on June 20, 1943 in Decatur, IL to James A. and Margaret (Hackert) Miller. He attended Stephen Decatur High School, graduating in 1961. Bill married Cynthia "Cindy" Green on April 15, 1967.

Bill worked at the Pershing Bowl for 10 years, leaving there as assistant manager. He then started with Allstate Insurance in 1968, retiring in 2008. Bill purchased Curly's Bar in 2008 with the help of his son, Jason and daughter-in-law, Katie who runs it today. Bill was an avid bowler, golfer and gambler. He was a member of the American Legion and past member of the Moose. He was also a member of the Bowling Hall of Fame.

Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years: Cindy Miller; daughter, Kathi (Doug) Mendenall; very special granddaughter and love of his life, Macy Mendenall; sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Nancy Hess and David "Uncle Dave" Hess; sister, Mattie "Boots" Cullins; nephews: Toby (Mary Grace) Hess and Doug Cullins; niece, Kathy (Jerry) Tschantz.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jason; daughter, Michelle; nephew, Scott Patterson; sister-in-law, Susan Edwards; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Shirley and Toby Green.

Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sebastien Kairouz and his entire staff at Cancer Care for the last six years of outstanding care. Also a special thanks to DMH Hospice Care and Bill's special nurse, Sherry.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
12:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Mar
20
Service
2:00p.m.
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
4020 North Water St., Decatur, IL
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - North Chapel
Bill always had a smile for everyone. His sense of humor rubbed off on all who had contact with him. I had a lot of fun with him at Stephen Decatur HS. I'm sure your family misses you Bill, but I can tell they have fond memories of you. Go Reds!
David Hundt
Friend
March 6, 2022
So sorry about Bill. We sure had good times together. He was one of a kind. Thinking about you often.
Barb Holmes
April 18, 2021
It was an honor being Bill's hospice nurse. You and your husband have sweet spirits
Cherie Mills
March 23, 2021
Love Kelli and Julia
March 16, 2021
I am very sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I was also in class of 1961 at Stephen Decatur along with Joe Simpson who also added a message. Bill was always cheerful and had a smile for everyone at school. He did love the bowling allies around Decatur including the one downtown where Bill sometimes would be the ball guy behind the pins which would almost harm you if you weren't watching. Bill and I even double dated a couple of times. I left Decatur after the summer in 61 and ended up in LaSalle, IL which was my hometown and went to junior college there. I graduated from there in 1963 and had the army draft waiting on me because I did not have enough money to register for further college. I jumped into the Navy instead to learn to fly and get a commission. That all worked out and I stayed until retirement with thirty years as a Navy Captain. I went with FedEx after the Navy for nine years and took an early retirement from them and stayed retired ever since. Like Bill, we loved those grandkids and moved here in Franklin, TN to be near them, four of them, and watch them grow up. I know the feeling, Bill, and they are my priority now. I have no problem if others who knew me from school want to chat and give them my email address.
Dave Hundt
March 14, 2021
We were very sorry to learn of Bill's recent death. We have fond memories of Bill and family as our next-door neighbors in the 1970's. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Paul & Verlyn Rosenberger
March 13, 2021
Bill and I, in the 60's, ran around together and were very close friends. He had a Cushman motor scooter and delivered newspapers. He lived in South Shores with parents. Those were the days! We had some good times. Sorry for his passing. Over time we lost contact but our times in past years still remain as outstanding memories!
Joe Simpson
March 12, 2021
