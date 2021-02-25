Menu
William H. "Bill" Summers
FUNERAL HOME
Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes - Decatur
2827 N. Oakland Ave.
Decatur, IL

William "Bill" H. Summers

August 27, 1948 - Feb. 20, 2021

DECATUR - William "Bill" H. Summers, 72, of Decatur, IL, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Maranatha Assembly of God, 555 W. Imboden Dr., Decatur, IL. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, IL, and one hour prior to service time on Saturday at Maranatha Assembly of God. Burial will be in Old Stonington Cemetery, Stonington, IL. Memorials may be made to Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois Charitable & Scholarship Fund, or Project Purple.

Due to current mitigations, masks will be required and all CDC guidance will be followed.

Bill was born August 27, 1948, in Decatur, IL, the son of Arthur Van and Lucille E. (Brown) Summers. He was a 1966 graduate of Stonington High School. Bill was very handy and could fix anything. He was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and Kansas City Chiefs, and enjoyed watching their games. Bill was a Kentucky Derby enthusiast, attending the Derby every year. He enjoyed going to casinos and dining out with friends. Family was most important to him.

He is survived by his siblings: Russell (Pam) Summers of Decatur, Loreane (Samuel) Robinson of Decatur, Lois (Edward) Blondin of Rockford; 26 nieces and nephews; two step nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and several great great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Bonnie Ledbetter, Rose Mobley, Arthur "Shorty" Summers, Louise Sloan, and Stanley Summers.

The family would like to give special thanks to HSHS Hospice, Lindsey, Kisty and Angie, and other nurses and staff at HSHS Hospice, for their wonderful and loving care given to Bill. Also, thank you to Deb Boles for the care she provided. The family would also like to thank all their friends for calls of support and food given during this difficult time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.


