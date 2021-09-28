Menu
William Doyle White
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
105 West Main Street
Mount Zion, IL

William (Bill) Doyle White

Jan. 18, 1926 - Sept. 26, 2021

DECATUR - William (Bill) Doyle White, 95, died Sunday, September 26, 2021, at home.

Bill was born the youngest of three children in rural Macon County on January 18, 1926, to William Elmer and Elsie Cotner White.

A hard worker and a deeply principled man, Bill gave his life to building up the family farm that he loved. He first learned to love farming as a young boy watching his dad farm. He was ten years old when he moved with his family to the land where he would stay for the rest of his life.

Following his high school graduation from Mt. Zion High School, Bill and his brother Dean stayed on the family farm and started a partnership with their dad, called White Brothers. They raised corn, soybeans, oats, wheat, and hay. And they had a small dairy herd along with some hogs, sheep, and chickens.

When Bill and Dean's dad died in 1952, they maintained the partnership, bringing on their nephew Roger in 1978 and then Roger's son Alan in 2007.

Bill never retired from farming. As of two weeks ago, he was still happiest in a tractor on the land that he loved.

He was grateful to serve his country in the army in an engineering unit where he built portable bridges, being stationed in Germany in the 1950s.

Surviving are his two nephews: Randall (Faith) White of Allen Park, Michigan, and Roger (Vickie) White of Decatur; and his niece, Deanna (Randy) Lloyd of Godfrey, along with many great nieces and nephews who love him dearly. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings: E. Dean White and Dorothy Heiserman.

A service will be held at Mt. Zion cemetery at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 with military honors by the Macon County Honor Guard and the US Army Honors Team. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mount Zion is assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com



Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Service
1:30p.m.
Mt. Zion cemetery
IL
Funeral services provided by:
Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home - Mt. Zion
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 29, 2021
William will be greatly missed. I enjoyed listening to his memories, and how much he greatly loves his family. It was my great honor to meet the gentleman. Prayers and blessings.
Linda Stricklin
September 28, 2021
