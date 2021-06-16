Wilma "Coleen" Erwin

Oct. 17, 1919 - June 14, 2021

DECATUR - Wilma "Coleen" Erwin, 101, of Decatur, passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021 in her home with her family by her side.

Coleen was born October 17, 1919 in Richmond, Indiana the daughter of Roscoe Eugene and Goldia (Pickett) Fasnacht. She was a nurse's aide and caregiver for twenty years. Coleen enjoyed her flowers and love spending time with her grandchildren and family. She married Clifford Dale Erwin on October 18, 1935. He preceded her in death on June 12, 1990.

Coleen is survived by her children: Doris (Dale) Liestman, Richard (Lougene) Erwin, Keith Erwin, Lynn Cahill and Deborah Morehouse; thirty-two grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Coleen is preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers, three sisters, and daughters Martha Klocke, Victoria Carnahan, and Patty Morris.

Graveside services to celebrate Coleen's life will be 12:00 PM noon, Friday, June 18, 2021 at Croninger Cemetery in Cisco. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.