Zachary T.E. Grant
FUNERAL HOME
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2801 North Monroe Street
Decatur, IL

Zachary T.E. Grant

Aug. 8, 1987 - Dec. 30, 2021

DECATUR - Zachary T.E. Grant, 34, of Decatur, IL passed away December 30, 2021.

Zachary was born August 8, 1987, in Decatur, IL, the son of William Curt and Susan Joyce (Rohman) Grant.

Zach was a heavy equipment operator with SNC Solutions LLC. He enjoyed his work serving the railroad industry. He loved the outdoors and being able to help others in need.

Surviving are his parents, Curt and Sue; grandparents: Roy and Helga Grant of Chillicothe, IL and Barbara Rohman of Chillicothe, IL; step-children: Kolten Beck of Shelbyville, IL, Kentrell Beck of Shelbyville, IL, Peighton Donnel of Shelbyville, IL; brother, Josh Grant of Shelbyville, IL, sister, Kelsey Grant of Decatur, IL; and former spouse, Amy Donnel. He was a beloved uncle of his twin nephews: Bentley and Beckett Grant.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Rohman and sister, Ashley.

Funeral service will be 7:00 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 PM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the funeral home. Cremation rites will follow.

Memorials: DAV or Macon County Animal Shelter.

Condolences may be left to his family at www.moranandgoebel.com.


Published by Decatur Herald & Review on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Jan
5
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Moran & Goebel Funeral Home
2801 North Monroe Street, Decatur, IL
Sue and Curt - Can't begin to tell you how devastated we were to hear about losing Zach. He was an important part of our family, and such an amazing young man. Sadly, we only learned about this today and were not able to be at the service last night. Our prayers are with you and the entire Grant family.
Tim Wortman Sr.
Friend
January 6, 2022
Man where to even start what great times we had, u always put a smile on the boy´s and Amy´s Face.. at the end of the day you were down to earth and cared more about others then urself..Thank you for everything
Jack L
January 4, 2022
