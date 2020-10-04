Doreen "Doe" Tester
October 24, 1930 - September 20, 2020
Doreen "Doe" Tester , 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020, while residing at Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City, Tenn.
She was born in Reading, England, the daughter of the late Arthur Vincent and Grace Violet Long. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elvin B. "Eb" Tester; her daughter, Paula A. Tester; and her son, Steve R. Tester.
As a young teenager, she survived the Blitz of London during World War II. Later after she completed school, she was trained as a hairdresser and worked in downtown London. While still in England, she met and married her husband and then moved to America. While in America she was trained to be a nurse. Doreen was a resident of Bristol, Tenn., where she retired from Bristol Medical Associates working as a nurse for Dr. Cowan, Dr. Vance, Dr. Greer, and Dr. David Thompson. She was also a member of Belle Meadows Baptist Church. Doreen was known for being "the sweetest lady". People who knew her were blessed by her kindness, caring, and giving nature. She had a compassionate heart that she unconditionally shared with others. She loved helping others, her family, church, job, and working in her flower garden. She was a treasure and will be deeply missed.
Doreen is survived by her daughter, Tina Tester-Jones and husband, Keith; son, Don R. Tester and wife, Jill; her five grandchildren, Amy Tester, Vincent Tester, Caleb Tester, Hannah Tester-Smith, and Cori Tester; and her 11 great-grandchildren. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cornerstone Assisted Living, Agape Nursing and Rehab Center both in Johnson City, TN, Caris Hospice, as well as Dr. David Thompson and Dr. James Dykes for their loving care of our Mother.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Steele Creek Park, 4 Little Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mrs. Tester and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.