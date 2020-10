Doreen "Doe" TesterOctober 24, 1930 - September 20, 2020Doreen "Doe" Tester , 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, September 20, 2020, while residing at Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City, Tenn.The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Steele Creek Park, 4 Little Lane, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com Mrs. Tester and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201