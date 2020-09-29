David Emerson Hall
December 26, 1942 - September 25, 2020
David Emerson Hall, 77, of Bristol, Virginia, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Castlewood, Va., and grew in Dante, Va., a son of the late James H. and Lillie D. Elam Hall.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. Celebration of Life Services will be conducted at 7 p.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the funeral home, with the Rev. William T. Arnold officiating. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
.
Mr. Hall and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.
Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services
417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201