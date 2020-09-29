Emmett Wayne Cumbow



Emmett Wayne Cumbow, 72, passed away at his home on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was born in Abingdon, Va., to the late Maynard and Lucille Cumbow.



Wayne is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Andrea; his children, Jarrod Cumbow of Morristown, and Victoria Cumbow of Nashville; his former daughter-in-law, Christy Vicini of Morristown; his five grandchildren, Lacey, Spencer, Clai, Kyler and Kristopher; and his dog, Pepper.



A 1966 graduate of John S. Battle High School, Wayne later graduated from Bluefield College and ETSU. He spent years as a minister of music at several churches in East Tennessee before serving at Farmstead Baptist Church in Jasper, Ala., where he also served as a youth pastor. He was currently a member of Nance's Grove Baptist Church in New Market, Tenn., where he served as minister of music. Extroverted and with a heart for service, he spent countless hours serving not only his congregations, but his community at large. Up until his cancer diagnosis, he served as volunteer chaplain with Covenant Health. He poured into those around him and worked diligently to share the love of Christ with those he encountered. He loved the Lord with all his heart, and his greatest accomplishments included being a husband, father and grandfather ("Paw") and making sure his family knew the love of the Father. He rarely met a stranger, and if he did, they weren't strangers for long. A renaissance man, he was good at many things and even in retirement, never sat still for long. He simply loved life and loved people.



The family will be holding a visitation on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Details to follow via Alder Funeral Home website.



In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to JDRF Tennessee, 105 Westpark Dr., Ste. 415, Brentwood, TN 37027, Nolichucky Baptist Association Disaster Relief, P.O. Box 326, Morristown, TN 37815, or Gideon's International Jefferson County, P.O. Box 1245, Dandridge, TN 37725.



Arrangements by Alder Funeral Home.

