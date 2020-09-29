Richard J. Booher Jr.
August 3, 1946 - September 25, 2020
Richard J. Booher Jr., age 74, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020, at home, surrounded by loved ones.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Johnny Dillard and Pastor Mike Tyson officiating. The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service will follow the service at the Glenwood Mausoleum, and Richard will be laid to rest at Shelby Hills Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by Bristol VFW Honor Guard and Tennessee National Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Krusin for Kids, 17453 Cleveland Road, Abingdon, VA 24211.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
