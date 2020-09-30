Jerry William Strouth
September 1, 1949 - September 28, 2020
Jerry William Strouth, 71, of Bristol, Va., passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born in Bristol, Tennessee, to the late Joe H. and Katherine Ruth Strouth. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Joe Strouth, and one sister, Hilda Cardwell.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of the Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee area. He worked for Barkers Supermarket, Thrifty, and Georgia Pacific before becoming self-employed. Jerry was involved in the car racing industry for many years, drag racing, stock car racing and sprint car racing. He enjoyed football, racing, riding motorcycles and hanging out with his friends.
Surviving family members include the mother of his children, friend and final caregiver, Karen Strouth; their daughter, Candy Finkle and husband, Mike; their sons, Roy Strouth and wife, Amy and Randy Strouth, all of Bristol, Virginia. Jerry is also survived by a daughter, Marissa Leclerc, of Kingsport, Tennessee; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Joan Skeens, of Bristol, Virginia; two brothers, Charles Strouth, of Bristol, Tennessee, and James Strouth of Bristol, Virginia; several nieces, nephews and many special friends.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Mark Hill officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday evening, October 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Mask will be required.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Phyllis and Elite Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elite Hospice, 415 Scott Street, Bristol, VA 24201.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN. 37620