Bobby Leroy McGuire
August 3, 1943 - September 25, 2020
Bobby Leroy McGuire of Bristol, Tenn., entered into God's glorious kingdom on September 25, 2020, with his beloved daughter, Teresa and loving son-in-law, Rex Boggs by his side.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, 20572 Benhams Road, Bristol, VA 24202, Thursday, October 1, 2020. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Akard Funeral Home
1912 West State Street