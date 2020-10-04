Edith M. (Presnell) Jones
May 7, 1927 - August 22, 2020
Edith M. (Presnell) Jones, 93, of Meriden, formerly of Newtown, Conn., died on Saturday, August 22, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was the loving wife of the late Angus G. Jones.
She was born in Johnson City, Tenn., May 7, 1927, a daughter of the late Sam and Florence (Stines) Presnell. She was predeceased by her fourteen siblings. A resident of CT since 1954, she retired from Hubbell, Inc. after thirty-five years.
"Nana" loved by all who knew her was known for her humility, faithfulness, work ethic, sense of humor and Southern breakfasts. She enjoyed the fellowship of the Franciscan Collaborative Care Group.
She is survived by her children, Faye J. Heisler M.D. of Meriden, Conn., and Samuel Jones (Karen) of Richmond Hills, Ga.; her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Stuart Heisler of Boca Raton, Fla., Andrew and Elizabeth Heisler of Cheshire, Conn., Courtney Temple (Dustin), Caleb and Chase, Hillary Jones, Michael, and Douglas Jones, of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.; dear friend, Annie Geiger of Bristol, Tenn.; nephew, Dwight Presnell (Carlene) of Shady Valley, Tenn.; niece, Rachel Perillo (Tony) of Bristol, Tenn., and several other nieces and nephews.
The family is appreciative of the loving attentiveness of her aide, Dinah Anderson, and the professional care of Franciscan Hospice and Homecare.
In following her wishes a graveside ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Paperville Cemetery with Pastor Chad Blevins officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.