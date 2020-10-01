Menu
Brenda Sue Via
Brenda Sue Via, 70, of Floyd, went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Brian Board; sisters, Connie West and Kathy Otey; and parents, Jerome Sr. and Lille Otey.

She is survived by her husband, Walker Via; children, Latonya Pollard (Allen), Richard Board, and Sandra Board; grandchildren, Mike Board (Amanda), Shawn Board (Danielle), Chris Board, Brianna Board, and Alex Pollard; great-grandchildren, Avery Board, Alicia Board, and Laila and Luka Board; brothers, Jerome Otey Jr., and Larry Otey; sister, Romona Ross-Barlow; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Maberry Funeral Home
367 South Locust Street PO Box 133, Floyd, VA 24091-2321
Funeral services provided by:
Maberry Funeral Home
My deepest condolences to the Family.I pray that God strengthen all of you as you go through this difficult time.R.I.P.
Deborah Martin
September 30, 2020
Brenda was such a sweet lady. Love talking with her , we even went to my church in Bedford together. This hurts so bad , she will be truly missed and loved. Prayers for the family and my deepest sympathy to you all .RIP until we meet againde
Julie Blake
September 30, 2020
The family have my condolences. I was so sorry to hear about the passing of my friend Brenda. May God give you strength.
Brenda Waller
September 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. We had a beautiful 4th of July and so glad I talked with you. My deepest condolence's Prayers RIP
Gail Stewart
September 30, 2020
I am manager at Pinecrest Apts. here in Bedford, we have grown to love this sweet lady from day one of meeting her at Mr. Blakes resident. This is truly a shock to the F building we all loved and adored her so much , she loved my grandchildren and spoliled and loved on them every chance she got. We were planning a big breakfast as soon as she returned. God makes no mistakes he needed her to rest, but she will truly be missed by the residents here she was a mom, grandmom, friend to all. RIP my friend until we meet again , my condolences to her family, our prayers and thoughts are with you all. Ms. Cobbs
Phyllis Cobbs
September 29, 2020