James Odell Morrison
May 7, 1933 - September 28, 2020
MEADOWVIEW, Va.
James Odell Morrison, age 87, passed on Monday, September 28, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Morrison was a truck driver for W-L Motor Lines in Hickory, N.C. for 30 years and attended Damascus Road Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Monroe Morrison and Ella Widener Morrison; wife, Almeda Virginia Ellis Morrison; son, James Andrew Morrison; brother, Kenneth Morrison; and sisters, Hazel Warren and Lorene Freeman.
Mr. Morrison is survived by three sons, Lee (Sandra) Morrison of Hickory, N.C., Robert (Georgia) Morrison of Meadowview, Va., and Ricky (Velma Washka) Morrison of Nebraska; two daughters, Ruth Ann Moyers of Lenoir City, Tenn., and Linda Marie Miller of Elizabethton, Tenn.; four sisters, Jeanette Honeycutt of Winston Salem, N.C., Thelma Pemberton of Chattanooga, Tenn.,, Polly Warren of Walkerton, N.C., and Bernice Leonard of Thomasville, N.C.; brother, Clyde Junior Morrison of Mt. Airy, N.C.; ten grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the funeral home with Caleb Holman officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Tre' Widner, Justin Morrison, Daniel Morrison, Robert Morrison Jr., and Ricky Morrison serving as pallbearers.
Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.
.
The family of James Odell Morrison is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
