Elizabeth Beavers Stamper
CLEVELAND, Va.

Elizabeth Beavers Stamper, 63, died on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Russell County Hospital in Lebanon, Virginia.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Elizabeth Beavers Stamper will be conducted at 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating. Committal services and Interment will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Russell Memorial Cemetery in Lebanon, Virginia. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 9:15 a.m. Friday.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Stamper family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2020.
