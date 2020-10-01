Michael A. Beard Jr.
December 30, 1980 - September 26, 2020
Michael A. Beard Jr., "Mikie" age 39, passed away unexpectedly on September 27, 2020. He was born on December 30, 1980, in Columbus, Ohio, but resided in Bristol, Tennessee, for most of his life.
After graduating from Bristol Tennessee High School in 1999, Mikie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, served in the Iraq war, where he led several combat missions, and was honorably discharged. Mikie had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger; he was always the life of the party. His family was his world, and he will be greatly missed by everyone that knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lawrence P. Olon. Survivors include his mother, Michelle Rose and husband, Randy; father, Michael A. Beard Sr. and wife, Denise; sisters, Alex Rose, Danielle Beard and Emily Beard; nephew, Brayden Rose; grandparents, Shirley Olon, Dick and Joy Beard, and Betty Rose; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral service for Mikie will be held 6 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Shawn Street officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 until 5:45 p.m. prior to the service. The committal service and interment will be held 2 pm.. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard assisted by the U.S. Marine Corps. Pallbearers will be Randy Rose, Michael Allen Beard Sr., Allen Rose, Michael Eldreth, Anders Olson and Chris Easterly.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Community Church of Bristol, 6320 Old Jonesboro Road, Bristol, TN 37620, or to Southern Comfort Maltese Rescue (SCMR), P.O. Box 2005, Chattanooga, TN 37409.
