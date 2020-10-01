Menu
Lila Johnson
1924 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1924
DIED
September 28, 2020
MARION, Va.

Lila Johnson age 95, passed away on Monday September 28, 2020, at the Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shelby and Cordie Mae (Hash) Wharton; her husband, William "Bill" Johnson; brothers, Grover and Odell Wharton; and sisters, Delores Slagle, and Opal and Shelby Ann Wharton.

Lila is the last survivor of all her siblings. She was a devoted caregiver to her mother. She was employed at the local hosiery mill and Buster Brown for a number of years. Volunteering with the ladies auxiliary of the VFW was a favorite activity. Last but not least she had a weakness for Coca-Cola and Hershey's candy bars and kisses.

She is survived by her sister-in–law, Lula Grey Wharton (Chilhowie); nephews, Curtis Wharton (Richmond), and Mark Wharton (Florida); nieces, Lisa Johnson (Chilhowie), Vickie Pollock (Florida), Belinda Wiedebusch (Texas), Beverly Hetzel (Mississippi), Monica Thomison (Texas), and Theresa Higgins(Texas); friends and caregivers, Joan Owens(Atkins), Eileen Robinson(Marion), Jim Patterson(Marion), and many others.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Graveside services will follow at Rosewood Memorial Gardens in Rural Retreat with Pastor Paul Shallenburg officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Johnson family.

Bradley's Funeral Home

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
938 N. Main St., Marion, VA 24354
Oct
3
Graveside service
Rosewood Memorial Gardens
, Rural Retreat, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bradley's Funeral Home - Marion
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Lila was a very sweet always had a smile never complained .she loved her cokes and her candy .Loved sitting on the porch to wave at people as they went by.RIP Lila
Joan Owens
Friend
September 29, 2020
With sympathy, teresa, R.N.,ret. & Mike....
teresa snavely
September 29, 2020