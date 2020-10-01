Jeffrey Alan Hutton
Jeffrey Alan Hutton, 66, of Meadowview, Va., died peacefully at home, on Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born on May 18, 1954, in Abingdon, Va., to the late A.C. "Bud" and Lola Hutton.
Jeff was a graduate of Abingdon High School, Class of 1973 and he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Constellation during the Vietnam War. He loved being out of doors and spending time with his many animals and friends. Jeff particularly enjoyed visiting Knoxville to enjoy University of Tennessee Football games and watching the Spring Nationals at Thunder Valley.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Misty and Gene Hughes of Johnson City, Tenn.; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Becky Hutton of Knoxville, Tenn.; an uncle, and a number of nieces and cousins in Southwest Virginia and Upper East Tennessee.
Jeff's wishes were that he would be cremated and that no formal services would be held.
In lieu of flowers, Jeff would have liked for contributions to made to the American Cancer Society
