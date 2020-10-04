Charles LeRoy Watson
Charles LeRoy Watson, 95, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed to another expression of life on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
He was born on June 19, 1925, in Abingdon, Virginia, to the late C. Dewey Watson and Annie Lee Tatum Watson, and was also preceded in death by his sister, Elsie Watson Bailey.
He is survived by his wife, Martha Ann Carrier Watson; and daughter, Marianna Melissa Watson-Cox and her husband, Gregory, of Roanoke, Virginia. Also surviving are nieces, Barbara Bailey of Bristol, Tennessee, and Anna Michael of Lexington, North Carolina.
Mr. Watson was a graduate of Wallace High School, Swarthmore Business College in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, and Steed College in Johnson City, Tennessee. He attended Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania, and King College after proudly serving his country in the United States Navy.
Mr. Watson served his country during World War II in the Amphibious Forces of the United States Navy and participated in the assault landings in the Invasion of France at Normandy and the Rhine River Crossings in Germany with the United States Army 9th Infantry Division.
He worked in the Corporate offices of Dupont in Wilmington, Delaware for several years and then Frank & Sons in Charlotte, North Carolina. He returned to the Bristol area and entered a 33-year career with Sperry Univac Unisys Corporation.
Mr. Watson was a long-time faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tennessee where he was active on various committees during his younger years.
A Letter From Marianna:
My Father, Charles LeRoy Watson, passed quietly to another expression of life on August 29, 2020.
We celebrate the 95 years he lived and worked among us. In my Father, I saw wisdom, strength, humility, and kindness of someone who had lived long and experienced much. Dad knew fulfilling work, life-long friendships, and an abiding connection with the Spirit. He also knew great depths of sorrow and despair.
Dad loved his country, his God, and his family. He knew that the spiritual journey, even with its joys and rewards, was not always easy. He was never afraid to ask difficult questions, to admit doubt, to recognize his human feelings of weakness and grief – all while holding firmly to his faith.
Dad was a quiet man who did not verbally or visibly show his feelings, but I always knew he loved me. When I was a child, he read the Bible and prayed with me at bedtime. He never wanted me to hurt or feel sad. He stressed to me to always help the less fortunate of the world. He provided well for me and was always there when I needed him. For all these things, I will always be grateful.
My Father has passed through the door and put on invisibility, but his work with God continues. We grieve, yet we celebrate the magnificent legacy of love he left to us.
A private entombment was held at Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Bristol, Tennessee.
