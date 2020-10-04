Martha Ann Carrier Watson
Martha Ann Carrier Watson, 85, of Bristol, Tennessee, passed to another expression of life on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.
Martha Ann was born the sixth child in the family on March 5, 1935, in Bluff City, Tennessee, the daughter of the late James Murphy Carrier and Melissa Mae Miller Carrier. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Roy" Watson; sisters, Eleanor Cowan and Ruth Greenway of Bluff City, Tennessee; and three brothers, Lavon Carrier of Piney Flats, Tennessee, Louis Carrier of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and Dr. Ronald Carrier of Harrisonburg, Virginia.
She is survived by one daughter, Marianna Melissa Watson-Cox and son-in-law, Gregory, of Roanoke, Va.; one brother, Herman Carrier of Bluff City, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
Martha Ann's childhood and high-school years were spent in Bluff City, where her ethics and values were formed. She was a graduate of Bluff City High School and attended East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. She had a successful career at Raytheon Corporation in Bristol, Tennessee.
Mrs. Watson was a long-time faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tennessee where she was active on various committees and was the pianist for her Sunday school class.
Martha Ann loved her family, her God, her church, and her friends. When God decided to bring her to Heaven, he brought great joy to all who were to join in her presence. God did not take all of her. He left us with her kindness, her love, and respect for others.
A private entombment was held at Glenwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Bristol, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.