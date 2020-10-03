Rachel Cross Ellis
October's 14, 1924 - September 30, 2020
Rachel Cross Ellis, 95, was born on October 14, 1924. She passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Bristol Rehab and Memory Care after a long illness.
She was a faithful member of Fellowship Chapel.
Along with her parents, Scott and Tina Candler Cross, she was preceded in death by her husband, George J. Ellis. She was the last surviving member of eleven siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Andrea Ellis Perkins and husband, Darrell; sons, Jeffrey Wayne Ellis and Richard Steven Ellis; daughter-in-law, Beverly "Debbie" Ellis; grandchildren, Jennifer Hicks Montgomery, Penny Fletcher McClanahan, and Ashley Brooke Ellis; six great-grandchildren, four great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The graveside funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Steve Dingus officiating. Pallbearers will be Matt McClanahan, Matt McCoy, Nick Keklek, Mike Montgomery, Darrell Perkins and Aaron Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association
, 207 N. Boone Ste, 1500, Johnson City, TN 37604. Condolences may be sent to the family at akardfuneralhome.com
.
Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, Tenn., (423) 989-4800 is serving the Ellis family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.