Cynthia "Cindy" Maiden Cook
God has called his Beautiful Angel home.
Cynthia "Cindy" Maiden Cook of Jonesborough, Tenn., has gone home to be with the Lord. Cindy was born in Newport News, Va. A very dearly loved wife, daughter, sister, and grandmother, who always gave of herself to everyone, expecting nothing in return. A very talented artist, whose works we will cherish forever. Cindy will be sorely missed by all and will always have a special place in our hearts forever until we meet again.
She leaves behind her husband, Benjamin Cook of Jonesborough, formerly of Salem, Virginia, who has cherished every moment the Lord has allowed him to have with this beautiful woman. She also leaves behind her mother, Maxie and Wayne King; her father, John and Linda Maiden; son, Matthew Maiden; father-in-law, Benjamin Cook and Margaret Cook; mother-in-law, Phyllis Wagoner and Leonard Wagoner; sister, Dee and Steve Creasy; brother, Mike and Kari Maiden; niece and nephew, Ashley and Joshua Maiden; grandchildren, Skyler Maiden, William Bragg, Hunter Stactz, Alyssa Stactz, and Cruz Stactz; stepbrothers, Mike Rodefer and Melissa, Tony Rodefer and Lori; stepsister, Kim Taylor; stepdaughters Kristie Cook, and Abbygail Cook; stepson, Noah Cook; brother-in-law, David Cook (deceased); and brother-in-law, Ronnie and Cindy Cook. Cindy also leaves behind a very extended family, and many good friends.
The family will receive visitors at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home in Jonesborough, Tennessee, Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2 until 5 p.m.
The graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 1 p.m., at Mountain Home National Cemetery (new annex) in Johnson City, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cook Family, 124 King Road, Jonesborough, TN 37659. Condolences may be sent to the Cook family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, Tenn., 753-3821.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 3, 2020.