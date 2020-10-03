Lester Keith Harr
April 12, 1932 - October 1, 2020
Lester Keith Harr, age 88, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the Ballad Hospice House.
He was born on April 12, 1932, in Blountville, Tenn., a son of the late James David and Charmie Cross Harr. Lester was a line driver for National Cryogenics in Charlotte, NC. Retiring after 31 years where he had 3 million miles of safe driving. He was a member of Valley View Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alvin K. Harr; three sisters and one brother.
He is survived by his daughter, Revonda Carol Weaver and husband, Danny; sons, Larry Harr, Chris Harr, Darrell Harr and Ronald Franklin; stepdaughter, Angela Hicks; sisters, Velma Lemmer, Vivian Taylor and husband, J.T., and Lela Faye Farris; brothers, Hubert Harr, and Scott Harr and wife, Connie; and a large loving family of grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. J.T. Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Gunnings Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Randall Harr, Matthew Harr, James Malone, Danny Weaver and Jesse Weaver.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 3, 2020.