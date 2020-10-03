Menu
Genevieve Denison Necessary
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Genevieve Denison Necessary

September 11, 1928 - October 2, 2020

Genevieve Denison Necessary, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020.

She was born on September 11, 1928, in Scott County, Va., a daughter of the late Ingle and Pearl Hickam Denison. Genevieve retired from Raytheon. She was very faithful to her church, Victory Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Bill Necessary; infant daughter, Genia Diana; brother and two sisters; and foster parents, Jim and Syrilda Hickam Pullen.

She is survived by her children, Sandra May and husband Richard, Patsy Necessary, Billy Necessary and wife Cheryl, Vickie Beam and Lisa Necessary; grandchildren, Kevin May and wife Missy, Daniel Necessary and Jessica Necessary; great-granddaughter, Deonna May; step great-grandsons, Corey Taylor and wife, Mary, Christopher Taylor and wife, Laura; great-great-grandson, Carter Taylor; special "sister", Elizabeth Harrison; special friends, Bill May and family, and Charles and Barbara Robinson.

The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook, Dr. Roy Branson and Jimmy Henson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery. Family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to Ballad Hospice House, 280 Steeles Rd., Bristol, TN 37620.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:45p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
5
Funeral service
8:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
6
Interment
11:00a.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Aunt Genevieve was always so kind and welcoming. She will be missed.
Janet And Larry
October 5, 2020
Lisa, I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your mother. I know she will be greatly missed by you, your sisters, and your brother as well as other family members and friends. I will keep all of you in my prayers. May God bless all of you. Please let me know if I can do anything for you.
Sue Cash
October 3, 2020