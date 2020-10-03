Mary Ann Fulford Williams
August 5, 1934 - October 1, 2020
MARION, Va.
Mary Ann Fulford Williams, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor, Marion, Va.
She was born to the late Forrest and Mary Fulford on August 5, 1934, in Lakeland, Fla. Ann was known to many by "Nana". She was feisty, stubborn, and so much fun to be around. She was a talented artist and quilter, loved flowers, and reading Jan Karon books. Ann had a tremendous love for her neighbors and all children.
Ann was a past member of the New Traditions Quilt Guild, Art League of Marion, and Episcopal Church Women. She was a member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church and past member of Christ Episcopal Church. Ann had many different jobs over the years including Box Office Manager at The Lincoln Theater, operated the family business at Williams Landscaping and Garden Center, was an administrative State Park Ranger at Hungry Mother State Park, bookkeeper for Hemlock Haven Conference Center, and worked several years at Smyth and Wythe County Social Services.
In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles F. "Chuck" Williams Jr.; sister, Sue Fulford Bailey; and granddaughter, Mary Francis Williams.
Ann is survived by her sons, Mike Williams and wife, Denise, of Marion, Va., and Jeff Williams and wife, Leanne, of Lynchburg, Va.; daughter, Karen Griffith and husband, Steve, of Simpsonville, S.C.; grandchildren, Zacharia Williams of Lynchburg, Va., Emily Sledd and husband, Shane, of Monroe, N.C., and Olivia Bales and husband, Jayson, of Marion, Va.; and her many grand and great grand-dogs; sisters, Jane Manjuck of Tallahassee, Fla., and Sally Grodotzke and husband, Mike, of Fleming Island, Fla.; brother, Forrest S. "Buddy" Fulford and wife, Martha, of Palmetto, Fla.; her special friends, Linda, Bimbo, and Cory Blevins of Marion, Va.; and several nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.
The family will a private funeral service and burial conducted by the Reverend Emily Edmondson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ebenezer Lutheran Church-Micah's Backpack, P.O. Box 1799, Marion, VA 24354.
