Helen Church Holbrook
March 1, 1926 - October 1, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Helen Church Holbrook, 94, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her residence in Abingdon, Va.
Ms. Holbrook was born on March 1, 1926, to the late Campbell and Polly Perkins Church in Drill, Va.
She was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church for over 66 years.
Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Wilson Holbrook; granddaughter, Dianna Lynn Epling; three brothers and four sisters.
Survivors include two sons, Ronald Jerry Matney and wife, Mary, and Ray Holbrook and wife, Tara; two daughters, Claudette Smith and Pamela Stiltner and husband, James Cecil; sister, Violet Stacy; nine grandchildren; ten great- grandchildren; also, many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Elder Jerry Matney, Elder Billie Campbell, and William McClanahan officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Frost Funeral Home by 12:45 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services inside the funeral home to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Ms. Holbrook.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.