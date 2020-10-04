Our love and prayers are with each of you. Jan and I were best buddies and shared many days together when she lived in Coeburn. My heart is broken. She was my prayer warrior! Even though I didnt get to see her very much in the past several years , she was always in my heart. I am so sorry for your loss. May God wrap His arms around each of you and fill you with His love and peace.

James & Sue Kilgore October 4, 2020