Janice Trent Gilpin
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Janice Trent Gilpin

March 23, 1930 - October 2, 2020

Janice Trent Gilpin, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Johnson City Medical Center.

She was born on March 23, 1930, in St. Paul, Va., a daughter of the late Richard and Mabel Arline Carpenter Trent. Janice retired from the Wise County School System and was a member of South Bristol United Methodist Church. She was a member of the YMCA Bristol, Va., Show Choir.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hurst Lee Gilpin.

Survivors include her children, Fred Gilpin and wife, Song, Leigh Cumbow and Jan Johnson; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and siblings, Frank Trent, Dora McReynolds, Phyllis Garverick, Richard Trent Jr., Harry Trent, and Ely Trent.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Ray Amos officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m., at Weaver Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
Oct
5
Graveside service
Mountain View Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
My thoughts a prayers are with you as you celebrate the life of your Mom. What a very special lady she was! I have good memories of her as I was growing up at Coeburn United Methodist. Such a strong, kind example she was to us all!
Kathy Carico Musick
October 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss of your Mother. She was a special lady. Sending Love, Hugs, and Prayers =O for Comfort
Becky Beverly
October 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss, my prayers are with you all!
Debra Bell Hutchinson
October 4, 2020
Our love and prayers are with each of you. Jan and I were best buddies and shared many days together when she lived in Coeburn. My heart is broken. She was my prayer warrior! Even though I didnt get to see her very much in the past several years , she was always in my heart. I am so sorry for your loss. May God wrap His arms around each of you and fill you with His love and peace.
James & Sue Kilgore
October 4, 2020