Lacy Franklin Denton Sr.
Lacy Franklin Denton Sr., age 91, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at Bristol Reginal Hospital. He was born in Clinchburg, Va., but had spent most of his life in Baltimore, Md. There, he worked for Bethlehem Steel as an electrician. Following retirement in 1987 from Bethlehem Steel, he moved to the Bristol area. Lacy was a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church. He was also a United States Army veteran and served in World War II and in the Korean Conflict. He earned the Purple Heart for wounds that he suffered in combat. Lacy was an empathetic and giving man. He was quick to help a neighbor or friend and supported charities. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
was his favorite.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Ellen; parents, Nathan Franklin and Lillian Adams Denton; son, Frank Jr.; and great-grandson, Benjamin Denton.
Lacy is survived by his wife, Joyce Cole Denton; son, Herbert Denton and wife, Kathleen, of Delta, Pa.; brother, Harvey Denton and wife, Shelthy, of Tazewell, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Denton, Tony Denton, Rebecca Holter, and Shannon Morgan; great grandchildren, Jake Denton, Lauryn Whitman, Samantha Denton, Cooper Denton, Aubry Morgan, Seth Holter, Zachery Holter, and Sydney Holter; and great-great grandchildren, Ezekiel Whitman and Camila Holter.
A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Bristol, Va., with Father Christopher Hess officiating. Entombment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens - Chapel of Memories. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or stjude.org
.
COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, which includes wearing of masks and practicing social distancing.
Those wishing to express sympathy online or send "Hugs From Home" may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com
and signing the online guest register. The family of Lacy Franklin Denton Sr. is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Farris Funeral Service
427 E. Main St., Abingdon, VA 24210
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 4, 2020.