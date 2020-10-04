Lonzo RifeLonzo Rife, 89 years of age, of Grundy, Va., passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.Born on October 27, 1930, on Slate Creek in Buchanan County, Va., he was the son of the late Burl S. Rife and Gertie (Compton) Rife. He was a lifelong resident of Buchanan County and was a member of Vansant Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and then returned to Grundy High School and graduated with the Class of 1955.He was employed by Rife's TV and Appliance for 20-years and owned and operated General Auto Parts (NAPA) along with his cousin, Jack Rife, from 1978 until 2012. He enjoyed watching football, basketball and NASCAR.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Cornelius Rife, Storia Rife and J.B. Rife; sisters-in-law, Gusta Rife, Ruby Rife and Kay Rife; brother-in-law, Lyle Mutter; and niece, Katherine Adams.Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 53-years, Alma Ruth (Wood) Rife; his sister, Evalena Mutter; nephew, Mark Mutter (Angie) and children, L.C., Wayne and Mary Ruth; nieces, Jo Ellen Rife, Melissa Emery (John) and children, Jenny Kay and Molly Kate; Angie Boyer and son, Grayson, Tracy Rife-King and children, Sophie, J.B. and Tucker; and grand-niece, Leigh Ann Greer, all of whom he loved and adored; caregivers, Charles and Rosemary Wood; and a host of friends.Friends may call at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2 p.m.Funeral services for Lonzo Rife will be conducted on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Eric Fannin officiating with entombment to follow in Mountain Rest Mausoleum at Mountain Valley Memorial Park, Big Rock, Va.Active pallbearers will be nephews.Honorary pallbearers will be Jack Rife, Gene Rife, Kevin Cox, Dr. H. Clinton Sutherland, Tony Slone, James "Shotty" Estep, Steve Hurley and Men of Vansant Baptist Church.The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to Vansant Baptist Church Parking Fund, P.O. Box 649, Vansant, VA 24656.We will be taking proactive measures to help prevent the spread of any potential illness. In an effort to minimize direct contact, we ask that you consider avoiding shaking hands or physical contact with the members of the family or other guests. Direct Eye Contact, Loving Words, and a Warm Smile can be as meaningful to the families as a traditional handshake or hug, especially during these difficult times. Face masks or coverings are strongly encouraged.Grundy Funeral Home of Grundy, Va., is honored to serve the family of Lonzo Rife.